EWC nursing professor recognized by Wyoming Nurses Association

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College Assistant Professor of Nursing, Kasey Powell recently was honored by the Wyoming Nurses Association (WNA) with the Inspiring Our Future Nurses award.

“I was honored with the Inspiring Our Future Nurses award,” Powell said. “Our Wyoming nursing programs are blessed with some very talented and amazing nursing instructors and it's humbling and an absolute honor to even be mentioned with such names, let alone be presented with an award like this.”

The award is given to a WNA nursing instructor member who has been a positive influence on the future of nurses or Wyoming, according to the WNA’s website.

“As much as I am proud of Kasey winning this award, I am truly not surprised,” EWC Director of Nursing Monica Teichert said. “Her energy and passion for teaching is infectious. She is very deserving of this award as she does truly have a positive influence on the future of nurses and nursing. She inspires our nursing students, and she inspires our nursing program team. I am beyond proud of her and so glad she was provided this very commendable recognition.”

Powell has been a full-time assistant professor of nursing on EWC’s Douglas Campus since 2021, but has been involved in the EWC nursing program since its start in January 2016 She has served as a guest lecturer and later, as an adjunct instructor.

Before taking on the instructor’s role and teaching future nurses, Powell worked as a registered nurse on the medical surgical and OB floors at Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas. She has worked there since 2011. She also was the Director of Inpatient Services where she managed clinical staff on Medical Surgical, OB and the ICU.

“The EWC nursing program is very special to me and I feel like we currently have a really strong group of nursing faculty and leadership team leading us in the right direction,” Powell said.

Born and raised in Wheatland, Wyoming Powell attended the University of Northern Colorado where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology-Exercise Sports Science in 2002. She later attended the University of Wyoming and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2011. She will graduate with her Master's Degree in nursing education in May 2023.