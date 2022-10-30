 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members

Front row, left to right: Karen Schardt, Hannah Kerkes, Jackson Morgheim, Shelby Carr, Celilo Brun; Back Row, left to right: Makenna Reinert, Justus Wilkinson, Rave Rising, Joseph Clamp, David Andrew, Monica Brcina; Not pictured: Lorren Henkel, and Lindsey Steyer.

TORRINGTON —Eastern Wyoming College announces that 13 students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Sept. 14. Phi Theta Kappa is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.

Students inducted into the Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter of PTK include: David Andrew, Littleton, Colorado; Monika Brcina, Tuzla, Bosnia; Celilo Brun, Joseph, Oregon; Shelby Carr, Alliance; Joseph Clamp, Wheatland; Lorren Henkel, Bayard; Hannah Kerkes, Lusk; Jackson Margheim, Morrill; Makenna Reinert, Thornton, Colorado; Rave Rising, Torrington; Karen Schardt, Ft. Laramie; Lindsey Steyer, Scottsbluff; Justus Wilkinson, Douglas, Wyoming.

The keynote speaker for the event was Jeffry Hawes, EWC’s president.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service, and fellowship programs.

