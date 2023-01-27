EWC SkillsUSA members donate gifts to the Torrington Learning Center

TORRINGTON — The members of SkillsUSA at Eastern Wyoming College raised over $500 to purchase gifts that were given to The Torrington Learning Center before the holiday break.

TLC staff then wrapped and distributed the gifts to their students. The SkillsUSA members also purchased and donated food for the EWC student food pantry.

“EWC SkillsUSA Strives to be leadership and community service driven, as well as related fields of competition” Stan Nicolls, EWC Welding Instructor and SkillsUSA sponsor, said.