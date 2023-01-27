 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EWC SkillsUSA members donate gifts to the Torrington Learning Center

  • 0
EWC SkillsUSA members donate gifts to the Torrington Learning Center

EWC SkillsUSA members delivered bags of toys, bears, and blankets to the Torrington Learning Center (TLC). Left to right: Stan Nicolls, Kim Russell, sponsors, SkillsUSA members Reece Cook, and Dylan Offutt.

TORRINGTON — The members of SkillsUSA at Eastern Wyoming College raised over $500 to purchase gifts that were given to The Torrington Learning Center before the holiday break.

TLC staff then wrapped and distributed the gifts to their students. The SkillsUSA members also purchased and donated food for the EWC student food pantry.

“EWC SkillsUSA Strives to be leadership and community service driven, as well as related fields of competition”  Stan Nicolls, EWC Welding Instructor and SkillsUSA sponsor, said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News