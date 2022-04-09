Financial Adviser Ryan Windhorst earns title of managing director

Ryan Windhorst, a financial adviser with the Scottsbluff office of Wells Fargo advisors has been named Managing Director. Windhorst has served with Wells Fargo advisors for six years and has 12 years of experience in the financial services industry.

“I’m very humbled to have earned the title of Managing Director at Wells Fargo Advisors. I’m even more humbled by the wonderful clients that have chosen to work with our team at Wells Fargo advisors so we can help them succeed financially,” Windhorst said.

Windhorst holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Scottsbluff/Gering and a board member with the Festival of Hope.

Windhorst lives in Scottsbluff with his wife, Jody, and their four children.