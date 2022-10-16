Florida teen scores perfect ACT, names National Merit semi-finalist

Isabella (Isa) Juarez, daughter of Marty and Kathryn Juarez of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a senior at St. Petersburg Catholic High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. She has been also been named a National Merit semi-finalist for 2023.

Isa Juarez has several family members in western Nebraska, including grandparents Ruth Gallardo of Mitchell, Paul and Wendy Juarez of Scottsbluff, great-randparents Stan and Lee Sherard, and Aunt Carrie Schwindt, also from Scottsbluff. Her father, Marty Juarez is a 1984 graduate of Mitchell High School.

Fewer than 1 percent of students taking the PSAT are named as Semi-Finalists. About 1.5 million juniors in some 21,000 high schools entered the 2023 National Merit Program. Isa will be fulfilling additional requirements to become a National Merit Finalist and compete for part of the $28 million in college scholarships.

Less than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn the top score “Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin.

“A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

Isa has also scored a notable 1570 (out of 1600) on the SAT College Board Test, and is planning on earning her doctorate degree. in medical biology, with minors in physics and mathematics.