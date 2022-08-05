Floyd's Truck Center awards memorial scholarship

Floyds Truck Center Chairman Mark Gillam has announced the 2022 recipients of the company's Brian Greif Memorial Scholarship.

This year's awards were given to Tristan Encinia of Scottsbluff High School, awarded $5,000.; Dion Turner of Sidney High School, awarded $5,000.; and Logan Schleicher of Gering High School, awarded $1,000.

Scholarship awards are distributed over four semesters to students entering a qualified 2-year Diesel Technology program.

Since 2019, Floyds Truck Center has awarded 16 students over $35,000 in scholarships for Diesel Technology studies.

The Brian Greif Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of lifelong expert diesel technician and a mentor Brian Grief, who mentored and advised many young aspiring diesel technicians during his 22-year career at Floyd’s Truck Center.

Floyds Truck Center was established in 1948 in Scottsbluff.

For questions or an application for this scholarship, contact the Oregon Trail Community Foundation at 308-635-3393.