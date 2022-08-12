Four area residents graduate Peru State College

Peru State College granted degrees to 192 undergraduates on Saturday, May 7, in the Al Wheeler Activity Center on the campus of the College.

Among the graduates were:

— Sofia Grace Lunbery-Fox, of Alliance, receiving a Bachelor of Science in biology teaching.

— Wendi Halli Coker Callenius, of Scottsbluff, received a Bachelor of Science in business administration - human resources and risk management.

— Isaiah Timothy Wilson of Gering received a Bachelor of Science in psychology

— Dawson Marie Sharman of Sidney received a Bachelor of Science in business administration - management.