 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HONORS

Four area residents graduate Peru State College

  • 0

Peru State College granted degrees to 192 undergraduates on Saturday, May 7,  in the Al Wheeler Activity Center on the campus of the College. 

Among the graduates were:

— Sofia Grace Lunbery-Fox, of Alliance, receiving a Bachelor of Science in biology teaching. 

— Wendi Halli Coker Callenius, of Scottsbluff, received a Bachelor of Science in business administration - human resources and risk management.

— Isaiah Timothy Wilson of Gering received a Bachelor of Science in psychology

— Dawson Marie Sharman of Sidney received a Bachelor of Science in business administration - management.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

P.E.O. chapter awards scholarships

P.E.O. chapter awards scholarships

Scottsbluff Chapter FC of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) announces that Tiffani Pile, of Scottsbluff, and Amy Hernandez of Mina…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News