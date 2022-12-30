Four student teams win RBLI funds to improve rural communities

CHADRON —Twelve Rural Business Leadership Initiative (RBLI) student teams competed Nov. 10 for four awards of $2,500 that will be used for improvement projects in rural communities.

The winning teams in the pitch competition were Keep Morrill Nebraska Clean, Chadron State College Trail Signage Project, Make More Possible at the Alliance Recreation Center (ARC), and the Valentine River Clean-up.

Cassandra Ritzen, associate professor in the Business Academy and adviser for RBLI, said the students will soon begin the process of working on details to implement each project, funded by an First National Bank of Omaha grant.

Keep Morrill Clean (online) team members include Lacey Hunter of Broadwater, Neb., Jared Hurt of Conroe, Texas, and Delaney Schmer of Aurora, Neb. Chadron State College Trail Signage Project members are Lillina Foose of Burlington, Colo., Elizabeth Heger of Underwood, N.D., Logan Parde of Ceresco, Neb., and Siddhant Shelke of McKinney, Texas. Members of the Make More Possible at the ARC team are Alicia Tyree of Alliance, Neb., Jeremy Carley of Dalton, Neb., Briton Hyer of Kansas City, Mo., and Raeleigh Bridges of Chadron. Members of the Valentine River Clean-up Proposal are Janessa Carley of Dalton, Neb., Sawyer Haag of Chadron, Dylan Sward of Alliance, Neb., and Sarah Glaser of La Vista, Neb.

Ritzen said RBLI students want to connect, contribute, and make an impact in rural areas.

"This was the first year we introduced the Civic Engagement Pitch competition. The students worked in small groups this semester to develop the proposals," Ritzen said.

Ritzen said a part of the process also involved a community leader workshop in which 15 community leaders came to campus or presented via video conference to engage with the RBLI student teams and give feedback on their ideas.

"The project is designed to help students research the needs in rural communities and understand the opportunities to develop plans for rural communities and the people they strive to serve. The RBLI embodies a commitment to engage students in professional experiences, equip them with leadership skills, and empower them to inspire change in rural areas," Ritzen said.