Gering leader among Leadership Nebraska new class

LINCOLN – The NE Chamber Foundation has announced the members of its new Leadership Nebraska class. This year’s class is the 14th in the program’s history. Jennifer Sibal, with Gering Public Schools is among leaders selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska’s Class XIV.

Leadership Nebraska was founded in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.

Participants have been selected from across the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents.

The nine-month program covers a broad range of key Nebraska issues including economic development, workforce and education, agriculture and environment, health care, education, government and policy development.

“If we’re going to compete and win in the race for new families, talent, innovation and community development over the next five to 10 years, we need strong, informed and connected leaders to help us go the distance,” said Bryan Slone, Nebraska Chamber President. “We’re pleased to welcome such a high-caliber group, from across the state, into the program.

After graduation participants join a network of 320 alumni committed to lifelong learning and community engagement.