Gering student makes 2021 fall semester Dean's List at Minnesota State Mankato

MANKATO, Minnesota — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Brian Martensen.

Among 3,655 students, a total of 1,054 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,601 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

Katie Martindale, of Gering, was one of the 2,601 students to make the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,546 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.