 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HONOR

Gering student wins North Platte Valley Artist Guild scholarship

  • 0
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Sarah Connot is an artist in the making

Sarah Connot

The North Platte Valley Artist’s Guild has announced that Sarah Connot of Gering, Nebraska, is the recipient of the Guild’s annual $1,000 scholarship. The NPVAG scholarship may be used at any junior college, four-year college, university, or trade school with an accredited art department.

Sarah Connot is attending the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She is pursuing a career in art therapy. She wants to learn the skills to help channel emotions and express them in positive way.

“I have always been interested in art. Drawing and painting have always been my hobbies that I could never replace. My obsession with art has led me to want to continue that with my professional career as well. I hope to accomplish learning how to improve my art technique and how to interpret others artwork,” Connot said.

The North Platte Valley Artist Guild is a nonprofit organization of artists living in the Panhandle. They raise money for an annual scholarship through the sale of member artwork. For more information about North Platte Valley Artist Guild visit their website at www.npvag.weebly.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News