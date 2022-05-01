Gering student wins North Platte Valley Artist Guild scholarship

The North Platte Valley Artist’s Guild has announced that Sarah Connot of Gering, Nebraska, is the recipient of the Guild’s annual $1,000 scholarship. The NPVAG scholarship may be used at any junior college, four-year college, university, or trade school with an accredited art department.

Sarah Connot is attending the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She is pursuing a career in art therapy. She wants to learn the skills to help channel emotions and express them in positive way.

“I have always been interested in art. Drawing and painting have always been my hobbies that I could never replace. My obsession with art has led me to want to continue that with my professional career as well. I hope to accomplish learning how to improve my art technique and how to interpret others artwork,” Connot said.

The North Platte Valley Artist Guild is a nonprofit organization of artists living in the Panhandle. They raise money for an annual scholarship through the sale of member artwork. For more information about North Platte Valley Artist Guild visit their website at www.npvag.weebly.com.