Gering teacher recognized with service award

Gering Public Schools announces that Gering High School physical education educator, Lisa Freeburg, is being recognized with a Society for Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) Nebraska Service award.

Each year SHAPE Nebraska honors teachers who are doing an outstanding job in the field of adapted physical education, dance, health, and/or physical education.

"Mrs. Freeburg is a dynamic part of our team," GHS Assistant Principal Crystal Palser said in a press release. "She takes the time to build strong relationships with students while helping them make a connection to movement and exercise. She's a fantastic role model."

Freeburg will be formally recognize at the SHAPE Nebraska Awards Celebrate during the SHAPE NE Fall Conference in November.