GHS crowns homecoming court

Dalton Wiese is the son of Lance and Tracy Wiese. Wiese is involved with helping on the family farm, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a supporter of the US Navy and a member of the Aviation Club. He has been active with the Gering High School golf team for the past four years. He has also been active in the spring and summer with Gering Legion Baseball. Wiese plans to get a bachelor’s degree and serve in the United States Air Force as a pilot.

Brylee Dean is the daughter of Darrell and Heather Dean. Dean is involved in HOSA, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She has played on the softball team in the center field position. She has broken the hits per season record and tied the school record for doubles. Dean also plays basketball as a shooting guard in the winter, as well as soccer in the spring, making her one of a handful elite three season athletes.

Carmelo Timblin is the son of Jeff and Anna Timblin. Timblin is involved with HOSA, National Honor Society, G-Club, Leo’s Club and has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He has been very active in high school sports, participating in football, wrestling — including the 2021 state championship wrestling team — track and the Gering baseball team. He plans to attend college next year at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to major in physical therapy, as well as get a business degree.