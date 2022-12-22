 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Governor appoints Panhandle residents to state boards, commissions

LINCOLN –  Governor Pete Ricketts recently announced appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

The following appointees, from the Panhandle, are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:

Nebraska Information Technology Commission: Dennis Strauch, Mitchell

The following appointees, from the Panhandle are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:

Dry Bean Commission: Courtney M. Schuler, Morrill

Dry Pea and Lentil Commission: Ben T. Goding, Sidney

Commission on Indian Affairs: Nancy M. Kile, Crawford

State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services: Trinity Fuss, Mitchell

Advisory Council on Public Water Supply: Douglas L. Woodbeck, Gordon

ServeNebraska – The Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission: Danyta Kare Heilbrun, Scottsbluff

Commission for the Protection of Children: Katy A. Reichert, Mitchell

Nebraska Commission on Problem Gambling: Matthew John Monheiser, Sidney

