Governor appoints Panhandle residents to state boards, commissions

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts recently announced appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following appointees, from the Panhandle, are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:
Nebraska Information Technology Commission: Dennis Strauch, Mitchell
The following appointees, from the Panhandle are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
Dry Bean Commission: Courtney M. Schuler, Morrill
Dry Pea and Lentil Commission: Ben T. Goding, Sidney
Commission on Indian Affairs: Nancy M. Kile, Crawford
State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services: Trinity Fuss, Mitchell
Advisory Council on Public Water Supply: Douglas L. Woodbeck, Gordon
ServeNebraska – The Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission: Danyta Kare Heilbrun, Scottsbluff
Commission for the Protection of Children: Katy A. Reichert, Mitchell
Nebraska Commission on Problem Gambling: Matthew John Monheiser, Sidney