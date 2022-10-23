Guzman Family receives CSC’s Family Tree Award

CHADRON – The Guzman Family received the Family Tree Award during Chadron State College’s Homecoming Saturday, Oct. 1. The Family Tree Award is presented annually to families with a tradition of attending CSC. The recipient family must include a minimum of three generations of graduates. At least two of the family members must have a record of outstanding service to the college, the alumni association, their community, or their profession.

Eddie Guzman, the patriarch of the Guzman Family, earned his bachelor’s degree in 1957. His parents were Ascension and Maxamina Guzman.

During his career, Guzman taught science, Spanish, physics and chemistry for 21 years. He coached for 19 years including wrestling, track, football, basketball, boxing, and volleyball. He served as a principal for seven years, the welfare director for the Nebraska Health and Human Services for seven years, and the Scotts Bluff County director of general assistance for 20 years. He retired at age 82 in 2012.

His children are Nabor Guzman, Dominic Guzman, the late Lily Gonzalez, Chabella Guzman and Manrique Guzman.

Nabor, a native of Scottsbluff, attended CSC 1982-84. He was active on the CSC wrestling and rodeo teams. He is a veteran of the Navy and was a member of the military rodeo team as a bull rider.

He coached youth wrestling for six years and junior high wrestling for four years. He was the Scottsbluff High School assistant wrestling coach for two years and head wrestling coach for two years.

During his career, he was the manager of the University of Nebraska Panhandle Station Feedlot for 37 years.

Nabor and his wife, Sally, have been married 35 years and have two children, Hagen Guzman and Hattie Burford.

Hagen Guzman attended CSC 2007-10 and participated on the wrestling team. After attending Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) trade school and earning a certificate, he worked as an HVAC tech for Independent Plumbing & Heating in Rapid City from 2011-15. Currently, he is a service technician for Black Hills Energy.

Hattie Burford and her husband, James Burford, live in Scottsbluff and have two children: Kinsley and Kamryn Burford. Hattie was on the CSC Women’s Basketball team for four years and graduated in 2016 with a bachelor’s in mathematics education. In 2018, she earned a master’s in mathematics and in 2019, she earned a master’s in education administration. She is currently pursuing a teaching endorsement in physical education from University of Nebraska Kearney.

She has been the Scottsbluff High School girls’ junior varsity basketball coach since 2016 and the SHS boys and girls assistant cross country coach since 2017. She taught mathematics from 2016 until spring 2022 and this fall began as a physical education teacher.