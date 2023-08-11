HASTINGS — Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its spring 2023 semester. For the semester, 361 students from 20 states and 11 countries were named to the Dean’s List.

Area students receiving honors were Lily Teeple, of Gering; Cassidy Coalson and Jenna Sterling, both of Mitchell; Mariyah Avila and Emma Foote, both of Scottsbluff.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.

Teeple, Coalson and Avila earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.