HONOR

Hastings College announces Who's Who recipients

Hastings College announces Who's Who recipients

Kelsey Kriewald of Scottsbluff was among students named as recipients of the Hasting College Who's Who during award's ceremonies recently.

HASTINGS — During its day-long Celebration of Excellence April 27, Hastings College announced its Who's Who honorees, which are students recognized for having made outstanding campus contributions during their college careers. Up to 10 percent of the graduating seniors may be named to the Who's Who list, which is determined through a student vote and a student-faculty committee.

Kennedy Kriewald, a business administration major from Scottsbluff, was named to the Who’s Who list. The Dean’s List student participated on the dance team and served as a resident assistant and head programming for the Bronco Village Apartments. She has also been a peer career coach for career services and a member of the Thrive leadership program and senior class gift committee.

