Health professions programs prepare students for rigors of UNMC

Undergraduate students hail from UNK, UNO, Wayne State, Chadron State and Peru State Colleges

UNMC recently hosted 203 undergraduate students and their faculty advisors, representing five health academic pipeline programs, who spent two days exploring their future as health profession students.

The students, who are enrolled in the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP), the Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP), Urban Health Opportunities Program (UHOP) and the Public Health Early Admissions Student Track (PHEAST), came to UNMC to get a glimpse into their future as UNMC students.

During the visit, students learned more about their future careers in 11 different health professions – dentistry, dental hygiene, medical laboratory science, medicine, nursing, occupational therapy, pharmacy, physician assistant, physical therapy, public health or radiography. Students also connected with current students in their declared health profession training programs to gain information and tips on how to be prepared to thrive at UNMC.

"The annual visit to UNMC is an outstanding opportunity for our future students to visualize themselves in their health profession training program and as a future health care professional and to build bonds with students from across the state that they will eventually share classes or even practice with," said Nikki Carritt, director of Rural Health Initiatives at UNMC. “We were excited to welcome students back for the enhanced in-person opportunity – long marked as a cornerstone of their program experience.

“It also is a chance for leadership, faculty and staff across UNMC to demonstrate our commitment to their success in becoming Nebraska's health care workforce of the future,” she said.

While at UNMC, students met with faculty in their training program, learned from presentations on how to prepare academically to meet the rigors of a health professions education, as well as discussions on leadership, inclusivity, well-being and stress management.

Students from Chadron State also had the opportunity to meet faculty and staff at the Health Science Education Complex (HSEC) in Kearney on their return trip. Several of the students will matriculate to the allied health professions and nursing training programs on that campus.

