High Plains Auto Club awards scholarship

The High Plains Auto Club recently awarded $3,000 in scholarships to local students who will be pursuing degrees in automotive technology. The scholarship money is raised from the annual sales of the Toolbox Raffle at the High Plain Auto Club Rock & Roll Classic Car show.

Denton Premus, the son of James and Belinda Premus, was awarded a $1,000 HPAC Scholarship by President Kurt Schuller. Denton is a 2022 Bayard High School graduate and plans to attend Wyotech at Laramie. His field of study will be automotive technology/chassis fabrication.

High Plains Auto Club President Kurt Schuller awarded Andrew Schuller a $1,000 scholarship. Andrew is a 2022 Scottsbluff High School graduate and plans to attend WNCC's Automotive program. Andrew will study collision repair and refinish technology. He is the son of Kurt and Becky Schuller.

Aubrey Clement is a 2021 graduate of Banner County High School and was awarded her second $1,000 scholarship from HPAC. Clement is attending Southeast Community College at Milford, studying the Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training Program. She is working at Sid Dillon Automotive Dealership and attending classes. She is the daughter of Mike and Cassie Clement.