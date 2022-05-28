Historical society awards scholarships

Sunflower Historical Society has selected its 2022 Scholarship recipient, Jacqueline Elise Bowles, 2022 graduate of Mitchell High School. She will be receiving a $800 scholarship.

Jacqueline is the granddaughter of Christine (Carlson) Webb and Jack Webb. Christine was a Sunflower Graduate 1969. She is also the niece of Jeannine (Carlson) Foster who is also a Sunflower graduate 1972 and a Sunflower Historical Society member. Jacqueline will be attending Black Hills State University to start her journey into the pre-law program.

Through the generosity of the Sunflower Historical Society members, the organization is also able to donate $400 to each of its alternate winners - Grace VanBerkum, 2022 graduate of Ogallala High School and Kayce Florke, 2002 Mitchell High School graduate.

Van Berkum is the granddaughter of Karel (Moyer) VanBorkum, Sunflower graduate 1959 and great-niece of Emile (Moyer) Darnall, Sunflower graduate, 1957. Both are Sunflower Historical Society members. She will be attending University of Wyoming in family and consumer sciences in design.

Florke is the granddaughter of Donald Lebruska, Sunflower graduate of 1967 and a Sunflower Historical Society member. She will be attending Western Nebraska Community College in the medical field.