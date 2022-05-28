Irene North, of Scottsbluff, wins NPW awards

Nebraska Press Women Communications Contest award recipients were announced at the organization's spring convention recently in York.
Of the more than 120 entries, 39 earned first place awards and will go on to national competition, according to Mary Jane Skala, NPW contest director. Irene North, of Scottsbluff, won three awards in competition: First place: Personal blog, "An Anniversary of sorts"; Single poem, "Indelible moment"; and honorable mention, Photo essay, "I didn't go looking for fish anyway."