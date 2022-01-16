Jaela Hardin of Gering earns Gilman scholarship to study abroad

LINCOLN - Jaela Hardin of Gering is among 31 University of Nebraska-Lincoln undergraduates who have earned the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to support credit-bearing study abroad, internship abroad or virtual international opportunities.
During the March 2021 application cycle, 12 Huskers received a Gilman scholarship to study abroad or complete a virtual international program between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022. Nineteen Huskers were awarded during the October 2021 cycle to participate in a program from Dec. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2022.
Hardin, a senior psychology and global studies major, intends to study in Spain. Hardin was awarded during the March cycle.
The Gilman is a nationally competitive scholarship awarded twice a year by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and administered by the Institute of International Education. Students may apply several months in advance of their program, allowing them to finalize their education abroad plans with the reassurance of funding.
The Gilman scholarship represents underrepresented undergraduates who might not otherwise participate due to financial constraints, and aims to encourage students to study and intern in a diverse array of countries and to study languages - especially critical need languages.
Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward program costs and may receive up to an additional $3,000 to study a critical language.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Gilman program is allowing recipients to use their scholarships to pursue online courses or virtual intensive language programs at institutions based outside of the United States, virtual faculty-led study abroad programs or virtual international internships through summer 2022. The program also regularly updates its list of eligible countries for student participation in accordance with the U.S. Department of State's travel advisories.
In addition to advising students during the Gilman application process with the Office of National and International Fellowships, Nebraska's Education Abroad Office continues to support students seeking to go abroad in alignment with the university's and Department of State's travel policies. The office has also expanded global virtual learning opportunities in response to the pandemic, including adding new Global Experience courses, remote internships and affiliated virtual programs.