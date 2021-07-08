Josie Amoo awarded D.J.’S Hero Scholarship

Scottsbluff High School senior Josie Amoo has been named a 2021 recipient of the $10,000 D.J.’s Hero scholarship, sponsored by The Salvation Army.

Amoo is a social justice activist and a passionate advocate for her community. In addition to her many accomplishments — including membership in the National Honor Society, Math Club and HOSA Future Health Professionals and participation on her high school volleyball, track and field and basketball teams — she was also awarded a Gold Congressional Award Medal for excellence in voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and exploration and has been involved in the Black Lives Matter movement in Scottsbluff. Her service to her community is extensive, including volunteering for the West Nebraska Arts Center, Historic Midwest Theater and Legacy of the Plains Museum.

The past year has been especially challenging for Amoo. She and her mother were displaced by a devastating house fire, her mother’s health was jeopardized by COVID-19 and they experienced financial hardship, all of which contributed to Amoo’s subsequent struggle with post-traumatic stress. However, she persevered, continuing to excel in academics and activities and volunteering to help make her community a better place.