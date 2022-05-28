Kaetlyn Todd recognized at university's science awards

SEWARD — Kaetlyn Todd of Gering was recognized for her exceptional work and contributions to Concordia University Nebraska's science department during its annual awards celebration on April 20.
The nature of the awards ceremony is a relaxed one, which according to Dr. Robert Hermann, professor of physics, and chair of the natural sciences department, is a bit of a contrast to the rest of the year. "Our programs are challenging, our students work very hard, and the students and faculty get to know each other very well. Students work very closely with professors, in and out of the classroom and lab. The event gives faculty the opportunity to say thank you to the students for all their hard work, for all their help, and for all the joy they brought to the department and to Concordia. It's a chance to get together, relax, and say 'we did it!'."
At the awards ceremony, they recognized the graduates from the various science departments. This year, they recognized 32 biology majors, seven chemistry majors, one environmental science major, four physics majors, and three science education majors, who are graduating in May.
Todd, a senior biology major from Gering, received the Golden Scalpel Award as the top student in gross anatomy, Concordia's human cadaver dissection course.
