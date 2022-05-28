Kaetlyn Todd recognized at university's science awards

The nature of the awards ceremony is a relaxed one, which according to Dr. Robert Hermann, professor of physics, and chair of the natural sciences department, is a bit of a contrast to the rest of the year. "Our programs are challenging, our students work very hard, and the students and faculty get to know each other very well. Students work very closely with professors, in and out of the classroom and lab. The event gives faculty the opportunity to say thank you to the students for all their hard work, for all their help, and for all the joy they brought to the department and to Concordia. It's a chance to get together, relax, and say 'we did it!'."