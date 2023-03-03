MANHATTAN, KANSAS — More than 4,200 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
Panhandle students earning fall 2022 semester honors from Kansas State University were: Lydia Preston, of Gering, and Cody Fosket, of Mitchell.