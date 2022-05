CHARLESTON, SC (02/18/2022)-- Kellie Waugh, of Chadron. NE, (69337) was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2021 President's List. Waugh is majoring in Public Health .

To qualify for President's List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

To quality for Dean's List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.