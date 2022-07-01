Kelly named EWC Foundation Distinguished Alumni

TORRINGTON — Buffy Kelly has been named Eastern Wyoming College's 2022 Distinguished Alumni.

Kelly earned her Associate of Science degree from EWC in 1994 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wyoming in medical technology. She then earned her Master of Science degree in leadership from Southwestern College.

Her professional career began as a medical technologist in the laboratory at Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, Wyoming. She later worked at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and in 2013 moved into healthcare consulting.

Kelly is currently a partner/managing director for Chicago based Huron Consulting Group in their healthcare practice. In her present position she leads large performance improvement engagements in health care systems across the United States.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is awarded yearly by the EWC Foundation to an alum who has exemplary achievement in their profession, academic activities, and in community and civic service.

Kelly was honored at the 2022 EWC graduation ceremony held May 14, in Torrington, Wyoming. She still lives in Wyoming with her husband of 26 years, Clay, and has two children, Rachel and Chance, who are students at the University of Wyoming.