 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Honor

Kimball man performs with Concordia choir

  • 0

SEWARD, NE — On Friday, Oct. 21, Timothy Mars of Kimball performed in Concordia Nebraska's fall chamber recital. There was a wide variety of acts hosted, boasting a range of genres of music, including a range from a bold, flirty vocal quartet to a somber, bombastic trombone duet.

Instructor Elizabeth Grimpo attributes the variety that the recital presents to the fact that it is up to the students to prepare.

"Students choose, learn and rehearse the music by themselves," Grimpo said. "The faculty have very little involvement, and it has become one of the favorite recitals each semester."

Mars also participated in the A Capella Nebraska Music Education Association conference on Nov. 18, at St. Paul Methodist Church in Lincoln. The choir performed a half-hour set, "The Emerald Isle: Inspirations of Ireland" to music educators and attendees of the conference.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local students named to Dean's List

DAVENPORT, IA — Two area students were named to the summer 2022 Dean’s LIst at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News