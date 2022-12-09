Kimball man performs with Concordia choir

SEWARD, NE — On Friday, Oct. 21, Timothy Mars of Kimball performed in Concordia Nebraska's fall chamber recital. There was a wide variety of acts hosted, boasting a range of genres of music, including a range from a bold, flirty vocal quartet to a somber, bombastic trombone duet.

Instructor Elizabeth Grimpo attributes the variety that the recital presents to the fact that it is up to the students to prepare.

"Students choose, learn and rehearse the music by themselves," Grimpo said. "The faculty have very little involvement, and it has become one of the favorite recitals each semester."

Mars also participated in the A Capella Nebraska Music Education Association conference on Nov. 18, at St. Paul Methodist Church in Lincoln. The choir performed a half-hour set, "The Emerald Isle: Inspirations of Ireland" to music educators and attendees of the conference.