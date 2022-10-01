Kimball man to be honored posthumously with induction in Journalism Hall of Fame

LINCOLN – A late Kimball man is among six inductees into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame during ceremonies to be held Saturday, Oct. 22 in Lincoln.

Tom Southard, longtime sports writer for the Kimball Western Nebraska Observer, will be honored posthumously.

Southard was born in Dix, attended school in Dix and Kimball, graduating from Kimball in 1953. From a young age he was very involved in sports, earning numerous honors in track, basketball and football. He received a full ride football scholarship to Chadron State College. After serving in the U.S. Navy in 1956-57, he returned to Kimball and married his wife, Karen in 1958.

His sports writing began after he served in the Navy and returned home. A sports fan and an athlete, he saw a need for better coverage of Kimball High teams in The Observer. He made his case to management to be the one providing it. He was never a full-time Observer employee, but the number of his bylines in the paper, week in and week out over the decades, suggested otherwise. He covered sports and wrote his weekly column, ‘Jock Talk,’ for 56 years, never retiring.

“I tried to retire two or three times,” Tom had said, “but that didn’t seem to work.”

Tom was still at it in the year 2020 – as always, typing his stories on a typewriter and hand delivering them to The Observer’s downtown office for publication. Tom died Dec. 6, 2020, at the age of 84.

The Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Nebraska Press Association and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications. This award honors those distinguished persons who have made significant contributions to journalism in their communities, the state, or the nation. Since the first Hall of Fame ceremony in 1975, 118 honorees have been inducted.