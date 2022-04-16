Kimball student participates in IRS Adrian Project at Dixie State University

Dixie State University students recently worked with IRS special agents in a mock scenario to gather evidence, arrest and convict someone of tax evasion as part of the Adrian Project, a hands-on experience that provides students with a glimpse at the life of an IRS special agent. Many students of differing backgrounds came together in this real-world application of their classroom-taught skills.

Corey Gardner, of Kimball, was among the students participating in the Adrian Project.

"The Adrian Project offers a look at a day in the life; it's a great way for students to see if being an agent is a good fit for them," Rochelle Blatter, senior career counselor at Dixie State, said. "We have students here that are accounting majors, criminal justice majors and others. It's an opportunity to apply what you learn in class."

Students at Dixie State University sat at tables throughout the Gardner Ballroom with multiple agents at each table. Agents helped students use their accounting skills to round up evidence in an example of a fraud referral case. Each student had a folder containing documents that they used to eventually arrest and convict the suspect of tax evasion in a role-play with the agents.

"We have over 20 special agents here," Ryan Miggin, graduate assistant for the associate professor of accounting,, said. This included Al Childress, who is Special Agent in Charge over Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico. "This is a big event, it doesn't happen often."

The Accounting program at Dixie State University prepares students for careers in public accounting, taxation, corporate management and consultation positions through real-world application, relevant technology, and practice. For more information about the Dixie State University Accounting program, visit accounting.dixie.edu.