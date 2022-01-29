Kymber Shallenberger makes CSM Dean's List

OMAHA, Neb. (January 21, 2022) - College of Saint Mary announces its Dean's List and President's Honor Roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the Fall 2021 Semester. In total, 160 students were named to the honorary Dean's List, while 109 students were named to the President's Honor Roll.

"Congratulations to our students for earning this tremendous honor, which is a testament to the hard work they put in throughout the semester," said Dr. Kimberly Allen, vice president of academic affairs. "I'm so proud of our students, their accomplishments and their dedication and commitment to excellence in the classroom."

To qualify for the College of Saint Mary's Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion on the President's Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

Kymber Shallenberger, Freshman, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Dean's List