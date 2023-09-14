LINCOLN – The NE Chamber Foundation has announced the members of its new Leadership Nebraska class. This year’s class, which includes Gina Jesperson, of Hemingford, and representing Hemingford Public Schools, is the 15th in the program’s history.

Leadership Nebraska was founded in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.

Participants have been selected from across the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. All candidates have demonstrated an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.

The nine-month program covers a broad range of key Nebraska issues including economic development, workforce and education, agriculture and environment, health care, education, government and policy development.

“We are excited and pleased to welcome this incredibly talented group to our statewide leadership program,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber President. “If we’re going to truly compete and solve our workforce challenges by growing communities that excel at supporting young families, talent, innovation and community development over the next decade, the next generation of strong and informed leaders like this group will be necessary to achieve those goals.”