Lily Teeple of Banner County won the top award for DAR's Good Citizen Award

Five area seniors were honored with the Good Citizen award by the Katahdin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on March 27.

Each one received a certificate, pin, and $25. Lily Teeple, Banner County High School; Candace Wolfe, Bayard Secondary School; Lucas Smith, Bridgeport High School; Jacob Awiszus, Gering High School; and Jackson Ostdick, Scottsbluff High School were chosen for their characteristics of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

To enter the scholarship competition these students were then judged on their high school interests and awards, community and home involvement, future plans, extracurricular activities, and an essay on " Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It; How do the qualities of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism) help support our nation?"

Lily Teeple won first at the chapter level and received a $100 Scholarship. Then she won first place at the state level and received a $500 Scholarship.