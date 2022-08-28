Local Boy Scouts earn Eagle Scout Rank

Four local Scouts with Boy Scout Troop 17 of Gering have earned Eagle Scout Rank. The Eagle Scout is Scouts of America’s highest rank.

— Jacob Trevino

Jacob has also earned the Bronze Palm which signifies five additional merit badges after the Eagle Scout rank. Jacob has attended Medicine Mountain Scout Ranch summer camp six times in South Dakota. Jacob is also a brotherhood member of Order of the Arrow. Jacob follows his brother Gabriel as an Eagle Scout. Jacob is the son of Shontah Trevino and the late B.J Trevino of Scottsbluff.

— Michah Jordan

Michah has also earned the Bronze Palm which signifies five additional merit badges after the Eagle Rank. Michad has attended Medicine Mountain Scout Ranch summer camp in South Dakota four times. Michah is also a brotherhood member of the order of the arrow. Micah has been a member of his troop for four years. Michah is the son of Steve Jordan of Scottsbluff and Andrea Mesa of Gering.

— Gavin De Los Santos

Gavin has also earned the Bronze Palm which signifies five additional merit badges after the Eagle Rank. Gavin has attended Medicine Mountain Scout Ranch Summer Camp in South Dakota three times. Gavin is also a member of the Order of the Arrow. Gavin has been a member of his troop for four years. Gavin follows his dad Juan, his brothers Devon and Donovan as Eagle Scouts. Gavin is the son of Juan and Michelle De Los Santos of Gering.

— Mason Gaudreault

Mason has also earned the Bronze Palm, which signifies five additional merit badges after the Eagle Rank. Mason has attended Medicine Mountain Scout Ranch Summer Camp in South Dakota. Mason is also an member of the Order of the Arrow. Mason has also been a member of his troop for four years. Mason follows his dad, Mike, and brothers Kyle and Riley as Eagle Scouts. Mason is the son of Mike and Jan Gaudreault of Gering.