Four Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 17 of Gering were recognized at a Court of Honor by their troop for attaining Boy Scouts highest award, the Eagle Scout rank.

Victor Avila has been a member of Troop 17 for four years. His office jobs were patrol leader, troop guide, assist senior patrol leader and senior patrol leader. He attended summer camp at Medicine Mountain Scout Ranch in South Dakota four times. He also has been awarded the 100 degrees Frost Award as well as community service awards. He is a brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow.

Avila is the son of Roberto and Irma Avila of Scottsbluff. He follows his brother, Alonso, as an Eagle Scout.

Ricardo Espino has been a member of Troop 17 for four years. His office jobs were patrol leader, troop guide and assist senior patrol leader. He has earned the 100 degree Frost Award and also community service awards. He has also attended summer camp at Medicine Mountain Scout Ranch in South Dakota four times. He is a brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow. He earned the bronze Eagle Scout Palm.

Espino is the son of Cesar Espino and Celina Castaneda of Scottsbluff. He follows his brother, Tony, as an Eagle Scout.

Lando Malm has been a member of Troop 17 for four years. His office jobs were patrol leader and troop guide. He has been award numerous community service awards and the Eagle Scout bronze Palm. He attended Medicine Mountain Scout Ranch in South Dakota two times. He is a brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow.

Malm is the son of Renee Malm and the late Shane Malm of Scottsbluff.

Zach Connot has been a member of Troop 17 for two and one-half years. He was a member of a previous troop for one and one-half years. He has held the office jobs of patrol leader and troop guide. He has been awarded numerous community service awards. He also attended summer camps at Laramie Peak in Wyoming and Medicine Mountain Scout Ranch in South Dakota twice. He is also a brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow.

Connot is the son of Dave and Sherry Cook of Gering and Jim Conot of Grand Island.