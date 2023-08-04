The Adventure West Council, Boy Scouts of America hosted its annual Tri-Trails Distinguished Citizen Dinner, Thursday, May 18, 2023, recognizing Owen and Karen Palm and Jacob Trevino with the Tri-Trails District Distinguished Citizen Award and Distinguished Scout Award.

This year’s dinner achieved its objective, raising just over $57,000, to benefit the Adventure West Council, Boy Scouts of America. The event was held at the Gering Civic Center in Gering with approximately 120 guests in attendance. Kevin Mooney served as Master of Ceremonies and was joined by Dr. Thom and LaRita VanBoskirk as this year’s Dinner Chair.

The Tri-Trails District Distinguished Citizen and Scout Award is given to individuals who embody the high ideals of Scouting, civic pride, leadership, and high integrity and are dedicated to improving our community and making it a better place. The dinner is a vehicle used by Scouting BSA in the Panhandle to raise needed funds and to honor significant contributions to Scottsbluff and our surrounding communities.

Throughout their 36 years of living in the Scottsbluff-Gering community, Owen and Karen Palm have been actively involved in various civic, government and charitable organizations. Owen has chaired the Nebraska Chapter of the Nature Conservancy and the Platte Institute, served as a Trustee for both the South Dakota School of Mines and Chadron State Foundations. He has also served as president of the Scottsbluff Family YMCA and Twin Cities Development and was appointed to the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission. Most recently, he was appointed by then-Governor Pete Ricketts and University President, Hank Bounds, to co-chair a Statewide economic development initiative called Blueprint Nebraska. This three-year initiative led to 15 key recommendations that still drive legislative activity today. He has earned numerous awards and honors, including most recently as Trailblazer Award from the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce.

Karen held down the fort while Owen was engaged in these various state-wide civic endeavors, but, she too has also served the community with her service to various organizations. She is a past president of Twin City Development, served as a member of the Regional West Foundation Board of Directors, and is currently a member of the City of Gering Planning Commission.

Jacob, recognized as outstanding Scout, had attended 42 total campouts for the 2022 -2023 scouting year with a total of 78 nights of camping. He was awarded the Honor Camper award. He attended Medicine Mountain summer camp a total of seven times.

He has been awarded the fisherman award for the past four years. In his Eagle Scout project, he helped make a storage shed for the Panhandle Humane Society for them to use for dog food or blankets.

He has achieved his bronze palms and has a total of 26 merit badges. He achieved his Arrow of Light after completing all stages of Cub Scouts through Webelos. He achieved Brotherhood and Order of Arrow while attending Camp Laramie Peak.

Jacob is the second Eagle Scout for his family following his older brother Gabriel Ybarra-Trevino who earned his in 2018. Jacob is a member of the Esports gaming club and has won a championship with his team this season.

Jacob will be graduating from Scottsbluff in 2024 and wants to attend college for digital design.