Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County celebrated 65 years of existence at its meeting at the Scotts Bluff Country Club May 4. The club was formed May 3, 1958, by a group of local business and professional women. Membership is open to women in Scotts Bluff County and the surrounding area.

Focus is on improving the lives of women and girls in our communities and throughout the world. Locally, the Soroptimist sponsors “Dream It, Be It” activity, presently in Scottsbluff High School but soon to be expanded to other schools in the county. This program is a development program for high school females. In addition, the “Live Your Dream” award is given to women who are sole support of their family; money is used for educational expenses. The club also presented scholarships to high school senior girls in the county.