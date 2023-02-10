GREELEY, COLO. — Catie Baird, of Scottsbluff, was among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the fall 2022 semester. Baird earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.
HONOR
Local student earn degree from University of Northern Colorado
