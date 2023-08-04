St. George, Utah — In a display of academic achievement, nearly 10 percent of Utah Tech University students earned President's List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester.

Specifically, 1,051 students were included on the President's List. Inclusion indicates students' strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher for the President's List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

Local Utah Tech students who earned President's List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester included Corey Gardner, of Kimball, and Emma Mortensen of Sidney.

