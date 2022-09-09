Local students earn spots on SNHU honors lists

MANCHESTER, NH — Four area residents ae among students named to the Summer 2022 President's List and Dean's List at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.

Students were: Arianna Nouragas, of Sidney; Dayla Weskamp, of Scottsbluff; and Jessica Plitt, of Lingle.

Adrianna Ayala, of Gering, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Summer 2022 Dean's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.