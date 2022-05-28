 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local students graduate from Utah State University

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University will recognize 6,588 candidates for graduation during its spring 2022 Commencement celebration. The graduates are from USU's statewide campuses across the state of Utah, as well as USU Online, earning degrees and certificates during the summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

The following local students are set to earn degrees: Alia Jones, Sidney, Bachelor of Science in family & consumer sciences education from Utah State University; Hayden Mills, Mitchell, Bachelor of Science in agribusiness and a Bachelor of Science in agricultural systems technology from Utah State University.

