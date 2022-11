CORVALLIS, Ore. – Two Panhandle men are among those who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Summer 2022, recently announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 3,162 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.

Ryan R. Lenhart, non-degree undergrad and liberal arts student, of Scottsbluff and Benjamin Walston, junior, working on a zoology degree, of Sidney, were named to the honor roll.