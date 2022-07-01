 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Local students named to Black Hills State University Spring Dean's List

SPEARFISH, S.D. (June 8, 2022) - Black Hills State University released the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. A total of 638 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours. 

In addition, a total of 141 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking less than 12 credit hours. 

Panhandle students on the list: Minatare - Mitchell McKibbin, of Minatare; Abigail Bucks, of Mitchell:  Shae Blanke, Dean's List, Hailey Franklin, Academic Recognition, and Keeley Hartman, Dean's List, both of Scottsbluff.

