Local students named to Black Hills State University Spring Dean's List

SPEARFISH, S.D. (June 8, 2022) - Black Hills State University released the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. A total of 638 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.

In addition, a total of 141 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking less than 12 credit hours.

Panhandle students on the list: Minatare - Mitchell McKibbin, of Minatare; Abigail Bucks, of Mitchell: Shae Blanke, Dean's List, Hailey Franklin, Academic Recognition, and Keeley Hartman, Dean's List, both of Scottsbluff.