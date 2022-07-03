Local students named to SNHU honors lists

MANCHESTER, NH — Dayla Weskamp and Josiah Taylor-Lewis, both of Scottsbluff, received academic honors at Southern New Hampshire University.

Westkamp was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Dean’s List for the Winter 2002 semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.

Taylor-Lewis earned a spot on the President’s List for the Winter 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.