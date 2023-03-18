CHADRON – Chadron State College hosted the annual Western District History Day March 3. Project Coordinator Kate Pope said participants were from Chadron Middle School, Chadron High School, Crawford Elementary School, and Crawford High School.

The theme was Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas. The top three winners in each category will advance to the state competition in Lincoln April 1, according to Pope.

The categories were website, exhibit, research paper, documentary, and performance.

Judges for the event included CSC faculty and staff Eric Rapp, Gabriella Pruitt Santos, Joby Collins, Mark Hunt, Dave Perkins, and Kurt Kinbacher. Additionally, community residents Rosella Tesch, Laurie Schmidt, Susan Rolfsmeier, Jackie Rudloff, Bubba Page, and Jim Moore served as judges.

Category winners

Website

1, Sr. Individual: Thomas Kaus, Chadron High School, The Battle of Vienna: The Frontier that Ended the Ottoman Empire Expansion into Europe

1, Jr. Group: Samuel Kahl and Matthew Sorenson, Chadron Middle School, Frontiers in Organized Crime: How Prohibition Shaped the Mafia

2, Jr. Group: Teague Edelman and Joe Lambert, Crawford High School, Agriculture, A New Frontier

3, Jr. Group: Jason Hy and Nathaniel Stehle, Chadron Middle School, The Smallpox Vaccine: A Frontier in Medicine

1, Jr. Individual: Tatiana Abdelgarbar, Chadron Middle School, How W.C. Roentgen Made the X-Ray

Exhibit

1, Jr. Group: Miranda Betson and Garret Tollman, Crawford High School, Solomon Butcher: Capturing a new Frontier one Glass Plate at a Time

2, Jr. Group: Leah Holmgren and Ada Norman, Crawford High School, Crazy Horse and the Battle to Save the Frontier

3, Jr. Group: Amelia Betson, Skyler Edelman, and Jenna Holmgren, Crawford High School, Horses on the Great Plains

1, Jr. Individual: Vivian Golembiewski, Chadron Middle School, Stonewall Riots of 1969

2, Jr. Individual: Lillian Johndreau, Chadron Middle School, The Essex Tragedy

3, Jr. Individual: Kaydon Wilhite Beall, Chadron Middle School, The Colorful History of Crayola

Research Paper

1, Sr. Individual: Ty Brady, Crawford High School, The Hubble Telescope

Documentary

1, Sr. Individual: Alexa Tollman, Crawford High School, The REA: An Innovative Frontier that Conquered Darkness

2, Sr. Individual: Justus Frahm, Crawford High School, Harry Houdini

Performance

1, Jr. Individual: Josephine Werner, Chadron Middle School, The Industrialization of Spinning

Special Awards

Mari Sandoz Jr. Award: Teague Edelman and Joe Lambert, Crawford High School, Agriculture, A New Frontier

Mari Sandoz Sr. Award: Alexa Tollman, Crawford High School, The REA: An Innovative Frontier that Conquered Darkness

Military Award: Thomas Kaus, Chadron High School, The Battle of Vienna: The Frontier that Ended the Ottoman Empire Expansion into Europe