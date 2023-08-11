NORFOLK — The year 2023 marked a milestone at Northeast Community College. On Fri., May 12, the college held its 50th commencement ceremony to celebrate the success of its graduates.

During commencement ceremonies, 923 students earned 1,051 degrees; 67 students earned two degrees, 26 earned three degrees, and three earned four degrees.

The Spring 2023 graduation candidates are listed below by degree and program followed by hometown and name.

Associate of Arts: Shelby Hurlburt. of Gordon; Katherine Colson, of Scottsbluff.

Associate of Applied Science – Media Arts: Chadron – Juan Ramos, of Chadron. Ramos also received a certificate in recording studio production

Associate of Applied Science – Veterinary Technology: Heather Davis, of Gering.

Health Information Management Systems Diploma: Hannah Stahl, of Potter.