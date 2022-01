A retirement reception and dinner for John J. Brehm, Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer, will be held on Jan. 20.

A reception will be held 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Scotts Bluff County Administration Building in the commissioners room.

A retirement dinner will be held Jan. 20, 5 to 7 p.m., at VFW Post 1681, 2710 N. 10th St.