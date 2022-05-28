Local woman among History Nebraska's First Historic Equity

History Nebraska has announced the first four members of the Historic Marker Equity Committee, which will review, and select grant applications for historic markers that represent underserved communities and people.

A Panhandle resident Vickie Sakurada Schaepler is among the first four members of the committee. She is coordinator of the Japanese Hall and History Project at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.

She leads an effort to preserve the history of the Japanese in Nebraska and the high plains. She was instrumental in raising funds, planning exhibits, and moving a Japanese Hall built in 1928 to the museum where this history will be showcased. Schaepler spent her career working with individuals with disabilities and medical conditions working for the Union Pacific Railroad, Burlington Northern Railroad and the State of Nebraska’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services. She has served on many boards, and most recently served as a past trustee on the History Nebraska Board of Trustees, the Buffalo County Historical Society Board and Kearney Area Community Foundation. She completed her undergraduate and master’s degrees at Kearney State College.

Autumn Langemeier, Historic Marker Equity Program coordinator, who will also serve on the committee said, “I am excited to work with these individuals on the Historic Marker Equity Program. Their input will allow us to fill in those gaps and represent the full nature of Nebraska history for all Nebraskans.”

Langemeier also says that they will add two to four more people in near future. “We want to bring many perspectives to this committee in order to represent as many groups and topics as possible.”

The Historic Marker Equity Program was created thanks to the efforts of State Senator Justin Wayne of Omaha and the 2021 Nebraska legislature to assist History Nebraska in identifying diverse stories across the state to be told through the historical marker program. The funds will be used to offset the costs of new and replacement historical markers that meet diversity, equity, and inclusion criteria set by the Historical Marker Equity Program.