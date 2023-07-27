CURTIS, Neb. – The Alpha Iota Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa inducted 13 new members at a May ceremony with family and friends in attendance to celebrate their honor. Allison Lofton, of Lodgepole, was among the students inducted.

The academic honorary society recognizes the academic achievements of two-year college students. It provides opportunities for growth and development through honors, leadership, and service.

“Joining one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious honors societies in American higher education with more than 2.5 million members and 1,275 chapters is an exceptional achievement,” Eric Reed, faculty adviser, told inductees. “Our members are dedicated students who put much effort into classes and extracurricular activities.”