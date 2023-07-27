Hannah Beth Meisner, daughter of Roland and Susan Meisner, Alexandria, Virginia, and granddaughter of Iline Meisner, Scottsbluff, and the late Robert Meisner, graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. on May 17, with a Bachelor of Science in educational engineering with high honors.
Her commission as new Ensign, U.S. Coast Guard, was presented by her mother, Lieut. Col. Susan Meisner, U.S. Army (Retired). Ensign Meisner's first assignment will be at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C.